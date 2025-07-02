Juvenile driver arrested after Las Vegas crash that killed 10-year-old boy

The crash happened when a white Ford F-250 pickup was traveling south in the northbound right lane of Interstate 15 near mile maker 53, according to troopers.

The juvenile driver of a wrong way crash that reportedly left a 10-year-old dead has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol press release.

The crash happened Saturday night when a white Ford F-250 pickup was traveling south in the northbound right lane of Interstate 15 near mile maker 53, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to troopers.

At the same time, a tan 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck was traveling north on Interstate 15 in the far left travel lane. That’s when, troopers said, the right front of the Ford to struck the right front of the Chevrolet.

After both vehicles were redirected from the impact and the Chevrolet went into a cable barrier, it “overturned, and came to rest on its wheels in the center median, facing southwest,” the release states. The 10-year-old passenger, Brandon Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The driver arrested in connection with the fatal crash appeared in juvenile court Monday, and is due back in court next week.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic homicide unit.

The law enforcement agency said that the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command Region One has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.