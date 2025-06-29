97°F
Crime

Juvenile killed in wrong-way crash on I-15, police say

A juvenile boy was killed late Saturday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 north of La ...
A juvenile boy was killed late Saturday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, according to Nevada State Police.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

A juvenile boy was killed late Saturday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at 11:14 p.m. near mile marker 53, just south of the Las Vegas Speedway. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-250 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15 when it collided with a Chevrolet pickup.

The juvenile male, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries requiring transport were reported.

Motorist are advised to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

