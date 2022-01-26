47°F
Juvenile motorcyclist hurt in Summerlin crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2022 - 9:34 pm
Metropolitan Police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A juvenile motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday after hitting a median in Summerlin and being ejected into a tree, police said.

Officers were called to Alta Drive east of Fox Hill Drive at 3:07 p.m. after a 2007 Harley Davidson Night Rod veered left, striking the center median.

The juvenile was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center via helicopter. Police first said officers were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run involving another vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

