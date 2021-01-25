K-9 helps make arrest of northeast Las Vegas puppy theft suspect

Las Vegas police say two armed men stole a trio of English bulldog puppies at gunpoint in northeast Las Vegas early Monday, but one of the suspects was quickly collared with the help of a K-9 police dog.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said at 1:37 a.m. police received a report of an armed robbery from a home in the 6800 block of Cherry Grove Avenue, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Hollywood Boulevard. The robbery involved “the theft of 3 English Bulldog puppies,” Gordon said.

“Two male suspects in their 20s presented handguns and demanded the puppies from the victim,” Gordon said. “After obtaining the puppies, the suspects fled in a 4-door vehicle.”

Police later noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the dognappers in the area of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards.

“The suspects drove down a cul-de-sac and ran from the vehicle, leaving the puppies behind,” Gordon said.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 dog to try and tail the suspects. One person was taken into custody. A second suspect was still on the loose.

“The puppies were safely recovered and returned to their owner,” Gordon said.

