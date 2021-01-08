K-9 officer takes down knife-wielding man in central Las Vegas park

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after LVMPD dispatch received a report from a citizen who stated he was threatened by an adult male with a knife in the area of Vegas Dr. and Stony Dr., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after LVMPD dispatch received a report from a citizen who stated he was threatened by an adult male with a knife in the area of Vegas Dr. and Stony Dr., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after LVMPD dispatch received a report from a citizen who stated he was threatened by an adult male with a knife in the area of Vegas Dr. and Stony Dr., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police dog helped officers apprehend a man armed with a knife in a central Las Vegas park Friday morning.

Las Vegas Officer Misael Parra said police were called to an apartment complex in the area of Vegas Drive and North Stoney Drive at 7:45 a.m. The person who called said they’d encountered a man who threatened them with a knife. An officer then saw the armed suspect nearby holding a knife.

A foot pursuit led to the Ed Fountain Park at Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard, where multiple officers cornered the man while closing off a segment of the park to the public. Police attempted to secure the individual’s surrender, eventually using a canine to help apprehend the suspect.

Parra said the suspect was bit by the dog and required medical attention. The man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. No officers were injured.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.