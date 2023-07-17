Kia, Hyundai car thefts up significantly in Vegas. Here’s one way to prevent them

Vehicle thefts are up 37 percent compared to the first half of 2022, according to Las Vegas police crime stats.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After an online trend targeting certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles has led to a spike in car thefts in Las Vegas, police are trying to help with prevention.

During a recent public safety town hall, Sheriff Kevin McMahill described how thieves use USB cords to start the vehicles based on a series of videos posted on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Kia and Hyundai sent wheel locks to the Metropolitan Police Department for the public to pick up for free from their local area command stations.

Residents can reach out to their local area command station to inquire about the availability of wheel locks.

McMahill said that while most crime categories have gone down this year, car thefts are up significantly in 2023.

Vehicle thefts are up 37 percent compared to the first half of 2022, Las Vegas police crime stats show. The northwest area command has seen the largest increase in the department’s jurisdiction, with an 83 percent spike in thefts.

There were 451 vehicle thefts in the first half of 2022. So far this year, there have been 829.

McMahill said that if a thief sees a car with a steering lock or safety device, they will likely move on to the next car knowing the next one won’t be as well protected.

The Club is a brand of steering wheel lock that is sold on Amazon.com, Walmart, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.

A Hyundai spokesperson said in an email that it has made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021. The company also launched a free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who own or lease a 2011 to 2022 model Hyundai.

Customers can be reimbursed by Hyundai for their purchase of steering wheel locks.

Kia drivers can call 800-333-4542 for information about anti-theft updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.