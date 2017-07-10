Kids safe after Las Vegas barricade ends with arrest

A police barricade situation in central Las Vegas ended Monday morning when a man who had been holding two children in an apartment was taken into custody.

Las Vegas police are at the scene of a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas SWAT officers are at the scene of a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas SWAT officers are at the scene of a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Residents watch as Las Vegas SWAT officers respond to a barricade situation at an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A police barricade situation in central Las Vegas ended Monday morning when a man who had been holding two children in an apartment was taken into custody.

A domestic dispute was reported about 4:15 a.m., and officers responded to an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., near Pennwood Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A woman told officers that she had been a victim of “a prolonged domestic violence incident” that lasted about three days, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said. The man was outside when police arrived but retreated into the apartment, where with two young children, ages 5 months old and 3 years old.

After several hours, officers recovered the two children from inside the residence and placed the man under arrest, Metro said. The children were uninjured.

The woman showed signs of injury, Rodriguez said. She had been choked and battered.

Decatur Boulevard between Pennwood Avenue and Charleston Boulevard were closed in both directions during the incident.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.