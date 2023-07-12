106°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

‘Kill me, kill me!’: Police report details of Hoover Dam confrontation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated July 12, 2023 - 2:21 pm
Geoffrey Friend (Metropolitan Police Department)
Geoffrey Friend (Metropolitan Police Department)
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a driver barricaded inside a stolen vehicle near ...
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a driver barricaded inside a stolen vehicle near Hoover Dam on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Courtesy to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man threatened a shootout with police near Hoover Dam on Friday after fleeing from officers in a stolen rental car from the Strip, police said.

At around 3 p.m., a rental car employee called police reporting a 2022 Nissan Sentra had been stolen from Aria and was in the MGM Grand parking garage. The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Geoffrey Friend, drove recklessly out of the garage and fled from officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A police helicopter followed Friend to State Route 172 and Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam where he parked under an overpass. Friend exited the Nissan and got into a parked construction truck. “Kill me, kill me!” Friend yelled as officers approached the truck, according to the report.

During a three-way phone call with Friend, his sister and police, Friend said he would not get out and was going “shoot it out with police,” the report read.

SWAT officers arrested Friend, who was taken to University Medical Center after suffering a police dog bite. A black BB gun was found near the construction truck after Friend was arrested, according to the report.

Friend was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and remains in custody on $10,000 bail.

District Court records show Friend had multiple prior felony convictions including for grand larceny of a vehicle and attempted burglary.

Friend’s police report also noted that he had two prior convictions out of Sparks for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was due in court on Thursday.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
2
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
3
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
4
Nevada just got another expansion ice hockey team
Nevada just got another expansion ice hockey team
5
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Armed driver arrested near Hoover Dam after stolen vehicle pursuit
Armed driver arrested near Hoover Dam after stolen vehicle pursuit
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Police: Man evaded police in stolen car before threatening shootout
Police: Man evaded police in stolen car before threatening shootout
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Jail call ties 2nd suspect to middle school shooting
Jail call ties 2nd suspect to middle school shooting
Man police say threatened attack at Knights parade faces terrorism charge
Man police say threatened attack at Knights parade faces terrorism charge