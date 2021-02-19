Large amount of meth discovered during traffic stop in Las Vegas

Authorities say a Las Vegas traffic stop on Monday led to the confiscation of nearly 74 pounds of methamphetamine and federal charges against a Georgia man.

The office of Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said the traffic stop was made by the Nevada Highway Patrol on a commercial pickup truck towing an unregistered trailer on Interstate 15 near Flamingo Road. The truck was driven by Jaquavius Trishun Powell, 26, of Monroe, Georgia

Authorities found the methamphetamine during an inspection of the trailer, Trutanich’s office said in a news release.

Powell was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also is involved in the investigation, authorities said. DEA spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said the approximate street value of 74 pounds of methamphetamine in Las Vegas is at least $236,800. She also said drug-related deaths involving methamphetamine were up 23 percent from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County.

