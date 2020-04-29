Large police presence near apartment complex in northeast Las Vegas
A large police presence was observed at an apartment complex and convenience store in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
Police were surrounding a vehicle that had been driven into palm tree in a landscaping median at the ARCO station at Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.
At the same time, multiple officers were surrounding a nearby apartment complex on Thomas Avenue off of East Lake Mead.
Simultaneously police were also observed at a third incident scene at Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.
Police declined to disclose the nature of their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
