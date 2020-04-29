Large police presence near apartment complex in northeast Las Vegas

A large police presence was observed at an apartment complex and convenience store in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police investigate near an apartment complex on Thomas Avenue on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate near a convenience store at Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard on Wednesday, April 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were surrounding a vehicle that had been driven into palm tree in a landscaping median at the ARCO station at Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

At the same time, multiple officers were surrounding a nearby apartment complex on Thomas Avenue off of East Lake Mead.

Simultaneously police were also observed at a third incident scene at Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Police declined to disclose the nature of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

