‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal Summerlin crash

Man suspected in fatal DUI cited for speeding hours before, police say

Fahid Amin pictured on body camera footage during his traffic stop on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, on the 215 Beltway, near Russell Road. Amin, 35, has been charged with DUI and reckless driving in connection to a fatal crash in Summerlin on Nov. 12. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Fahid Amin (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper reduced a speeding driver’s citation for driving 94 mph to the minimum penalty hours before the same driver caused a fatal crash.

Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, Trooper Tyler Tomasek pulled over 35-year-old Fahid Amin on the 215 Beltway, just before the Russell Road exit. Tomasek approached the passenger side of Amin’s 2021 Acura TLX and told him he stopped him for driving 94 mph, according to body camera footage.

Tomasek cited Amin for driving 75 mph in 65 mph zone despite Amin’s actual speed of 94 mph, according to the citation.

“It’s been reduced to the minimum so you’re getting the largest break possible,” Tomasek told Amin. “Yeah, it’s going to help you out.”

NHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Amin apologized to Tomasek for speeding and said it was his first time being pulled over.

“That’s OK, just drive slower,” Tomasek said.

About six hours later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, Amin drove drunk and crashed into a Toyota Corolla at Charleston Boulevard and Merialdo Lane, killing passenger 81-year-old Susan Rynas. Police estimated Amin drove more than 70 mph down Charleston prior to the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael Rynas, 80, was taken to University Medical Center.

Officers found the citation in the passenger compartment of Amin’s vehicle at the crash scene.

Amin posted $50,000 bail and has been charged with reckless driving and DUI resulting in death or serious injury.

