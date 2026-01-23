Las Vegas area high school worker arrested, police say
The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a volunteer worker because of an “inappropriate relationship with a student.”
In a statement, police said they arrested Nicolas Jefferson, 22, on Thursday. Jefferson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on “charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.”
The arrest came after from an investigation at Eldorado High School.
Police said Jefferson “successfully completed a background check with the District in Fall 2025. He was terminated as a volunteer in January 2026 and will no longer be allowed on campus.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.