Las Vegas area high school worker arrested, police say

Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2026 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2026 - 6:05 pm

A volunteer at a Las Vegas area high school has been arrested, the Clark County School District Police Department said.

In a statement, police said they arrested Nicolas Jefferson, 22, on Thursday. Jefferson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on “charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.”

The arrest came after from an investigation at Eldorado High School.

Police said Jefferson “successfully completed a background check with the District in Fall 2025. He was terminated as a volunteer in January 2026 and will no longer be allowed on campus.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

