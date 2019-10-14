Las Vegas area sees eight traffic, gun, fire deaths over weekend

It was a particularly violent weekend in the Las Vegas valley, with at least eight deaths reported from Friday morning to Sunday night.

Police investigate a man found dead Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a particularly violent weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, with at least eight traffic-, fire- or firearm-related deaths reported from Friday morning to Sunday night.

Friday

A Ford Focus heading east on West Carey Avenue collided with an Acura sedan, after the sedan’s driver attempted a left turn onto westbound Carey from a private drive, according to police. The 66-year-old Acura driver was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

Later that afternoon, a 72-year-old bicyclist was crossing Hacienda Avenue outside of a crosswalk, near Rapunzel Court. The man, later identified as Marek Goworek, was struck by a Honda Civic and died at the scene. Police said the 27-year-old woman driving the Civic was not impaired.

Saturday

A 44-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a fence on West Ogden Avenue. Police said the man was driving a Harley-Davidson wide in a left-hand curve in the road, exited the road to the right and struck a fence. He was ejected and died at the scene.

A man who was badly burned when a fire swept through a boarded-up central Las Vegas office building died Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police were informed of a body covered in a blue tarp at 710 S. Casino Center Blvd., near Bonneville Avenue. Police said the 62-year-old man was “beyond medical treatment.” Twelve hours earlier, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, a truck towing a Las Vegas Pride Night parade float was the only vehicle known to have driven onto the lot.

A 40-year-old man was shot in his sleep Saturday night. Officers arrived at his Henderson home around 10:30 p.m. and found the man dead, and a 45-year-old man injured. Police have not identified a shooter.

Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd. to a report of a suspicious man in a car parked at the complex. When police arrived, they found that the man was dead and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Also on Sunday afternoon, a man shot himself in the head at an apartment at 7777 S. Jones Blvd. Another man in the apartment was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.