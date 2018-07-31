Las Vegas authorities looking for woman suspected in identity theft

Authorities in Las Vegas are asking the public for help to identify a woman suspected in an identity theft and stolen vehicle case.

Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in an identity theft and stolen car case from July 18, 2018. (City of Las Vegas)

A man’s vehicle was stolen on July 18 from the parking lot of the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, according to a news release by the city’s Department of Public Safety. The victim’s bank notified him a short time later that a woman was attempting to cash one of his personal checks, it said.

The suspect was initially unsuccessful at cashing the check, but was later able to do so at another location, according to the release.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about her is asked to contact the department at 702-229-3223.

