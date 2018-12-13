Crime

Las Vegas businesses received ‘hoax’ bomb threats, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 12:36 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2018 - 1:15 pm

Multiple businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have received email bomb threats similar to those reported throughout the country Thursday, Las Vegas police posted on social media.

The Metropolitan Police Department called the local threats a “hoax” and said they seem related. Police are investigating the threats, and no devices had been found as of 12:45 p.m.

Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.

The New York Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

The Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff’s office and the Boise, Idaho, police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University notified students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

