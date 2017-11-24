Las Vegas couple arrested in California in child abuse case

A couple wanted by Las Vegas police for child abuse was arrested by federal law enforcement officers near San Diego on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Mallory Purnell, 23, and Brandon Kellermeier, 29, after they were stopped for vehicle inspection, the agency said in a statement.

The officers ran the couple’s fingerprints through law enforcement databases and found a possible match for outstanding felony warrants relating to child abuse for both Purnell and Kellermeier.

The couple awaits extradition to Las Vegas.

