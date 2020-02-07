Las Vegas couple arrested on theft ring charges

They are scheduled to appear Feb. 18 to a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Clark County Detention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A laser resurfacing station for a skin clinic worth nearly $140,000, an electric bass guitar and over-the-counter medicines worth thousands of dollars were among the items recovered in connection with the arrest of a Las Vegas couple.

Ronny Nezhoda, 41, was arrested on seven felony counts of buying, possessing and/or receiving stolen property, including six that involved items in excess of $3,500. Amanda Nezhoda, 41, was arrested on a felony count of being part of an organized retail theft ring, exceeding $10,000, and four felony counts of buying, possessing and/or receiving stolen property, including three that involved items in excess of $3,500.

According to Las Vegas police arrest reports, police obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 for the Nezhodas’ residence and found a Porsche, which had been reported as stolen, several sealed boxes of pharmacy items from Smith’s, Walgreens and CVS, in addition to a set of keys used by the U.S. Post Office to open the back of large mailboxes.

Ronny Nezhoda was arrested and questioned by detectives, who asked if he had a storage unit. He said he did and said it was somewhere on Rainbow Boulevard but provided no other information.

Two days later, according to the report, an officer listened to Ronny Nezhoda’s jail house phone call to his wife, Amanda, to “go to the storage unit and move the contents out of that storage unit and put them in another unit or bring it to her mother’s house.”

The next day, Jan. 28, Ronny Nezhoda called and asked Amanda if the items were moved. When she said no, Ronny told her “he would be going to jail for a long time” if she didn’t get it done, according to the report.

Detectives determined the location of Nezhoda’s storage unit, obtained another search warrant and went to the facility on Friday. They recovered the laser resurfacing station, an electric bike worth more than $4,800, surgical equipment and a red electric bass guitar valued at $1,300.

Later that day, officers again listened to calls between the Nezhodas, with Amanda telling Ronny that she attempted to go to the storage unit to move the items but said the locks were already changed and told by the management that she could not be there. Ronny, according to the report, told her to get an unnamed individual to cut the lock and remove the items before police arrive.

On Saturday, Amanda came to pick up Ronny, who had been released and placed on house arrest. The Nezhodas were taken into custody and brought to Metro’s Northwest Area Command.

Amanda Nezhoda, the report said, was given her Miranda rights. She said Ronny talked about various items he had acquired as being “hot” and acknowledging knowing that it meant stolen. Officers also determined that Amanda was selling the items on her eBay account using her maiden name.

Ronny Nezhoda is being held on $65,000 bail and Amanda Nezhoda on $60,000 at the Clark County Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear Feb. 18 at a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

