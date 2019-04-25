Las Vegas couple charged after dead pit bull found tied to fence

Jason Washington, left, and Ashley Duque (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ashley Duque (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jason Washington (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A couple remain in custody after police responding to a domestic violence call found a dead pit bull tied to a fence at their home in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to an arrest report.

Jason Washington, 36, and Ashley Duque, 31, each face charges of torture or unjustifiably maim, mutilate or kill a dog; unlawful restraint of a dog; insufficient dog pen or enclosure; and torture/injure/abandon/starve animal. Washington faces additional charges of domestic battery; resisting a public officer; and providing a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Vista Del Monte Drive and Hildago Way, near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard, on reports of a domestic dispute. Officers talked with two witnesses who said a man was violently pulling a woman’s hair and striking her with a closed fist on the head.

The witnesses said they attempted to break up the altercation but then heard gunshots, and the couple left and entered a residence.

As officers searched for the couple, one found the woman walking away from the front of the residence with numerous bags, according to the report. The officer also noticed a pit bull tied to a wrought-iron fence and another subject on the patio. When asked to step outside, the man instead retreated into the home.

The woman, later identified as Duque, said she tied her dog to the fence and was leaving, saying she and her husband of six years, Washington, had a verbal altercation at the intersection when a man came to yell at them, according to the report.

While trying to get Washington out of the home, an officer said the dog appeared to be deceased and notified Clark County Animal Control. After 90 minutes, Washington left the home, and officers checked on the condition of the dog.

According to the report, the approximately 5-year-old brindle pit bull was tied to the gate by a 2-foot nylon string, likely a shoelace. There was no shelter, shade, food or water in the vicinity. It was laying on its left side with its feet fully extended. There was blood near the dog’s head because it bit its tongue, and numerous flies were around the animal.

Duque and Washington have entered not guilty pleas and remain in the Clark County Detention Center. Their bench trial is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 7 at the Regional Justice Center.

