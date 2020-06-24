89°F
Crime

Las Vegas couple charged with abusing infant, dog

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 11:20 pm
 

A Las Vegas couple was arrested this month after police say they were abusing an infant and a dog at their downtown apartment.

Officers were called to the South Cove Apartments, 1525 Fremont St., on June 12 for a welfare check after a report that the parents of a 6-month-old were making narcotics in their apartment, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Officers found “multiple transient looking subjects lying on the floor” of the home and evidence that the kitchen was being used to make meth or heroin.

The baby’s parents, Jaycee Lenarz, 19, and Tajare Cotton, 25, admitted to using crystal meth, but Lenarz told Child Protective Services she only uses while the baby is asleep.

CPS found no crib in the home, and neighbors told police the couple also has a dog whose hind legs drag behind him. The couple said the dog was hit by a vehicle.

“Lenarz also stated that they took (the dog) to the vet but they did not have enough money to help him but refused to put him to sleep to end his suffering because they love him,” according to the arrest report.

Animal Control found the dog had sores and wounds on its legs from dragging on the cement during summer.

CPS took custody of the baby.

The couple is charged with child abuse and willful or malicious torture of a dog. The two were released under the condition they cannot have any pets, and must “comply with all CPS directives,” according to court records.

Both are expected back in court July 14.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

