Las Vegas couple charged with arson in their own home

Colleen Wyse and Lawrence Camalleri (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A couple was arrested and charged with arson Sunday night for allegedly starting a fire in their own home in west Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Colleen Wyse, 53, and Lawrence Camelleri, 71, were taken to Clark County Detention Center and each charged with one count of first-degree arson.

Neighbors reported smoke coming from the garage about 6:45 p.m. at Brocado Lane, near Durango Drive and Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters found what appeared to be a pile of trash burning in the middle of the garage of the one-story wood-frame house, Szymanski said. The fire did not spread to the interior of the house and was extinguished in a minute.

Details about why or how the fire occurred were not released. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $10,000.

