Las Vegas couple charged with tax evasion in sleep study fraud case

According to a news release Monday from the U.S. Justice Department, Oganes Berberyan, 63, and Valentina Zemlyak, 63, evaded taxes on more than $1.1 million in income.

In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A husband and wife from Las Vegas are facing tax evasion charges for alleged roles in a sleep study fraud scheme.

Oganes Berberyan, 63, and Valentina Zemlyak, 63, allegedly evaded payments of taxes on more than $1.1 million in income, according to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department. The release said Las Vegas Sleep Lab fraudulently billed a health insurance company more than $5 million for hundreds of sleep studies that it did not actually conduct.

The health insurance company paid more than $1.8 million to the Las Vegas Sleep Lab, money which Berberyan, Zemlyak and Arman Magzanyan, 43, allegedly used to pay for various personal expenses.

Berberyan and Zemlyak, who made their initial court appearances last week, were each charged with three counts of attempted evasion of tax assessment. If convicted in a trial is scheduled for June 22, they face up to 15 years in prison and repayment of $750,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from their tax reporting.

Magzanyan remains at large.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.