Las Vegas court marshal injured in hit-and-run crash, attorney, police say

At the time of the crash, he was riding his motorcycle to a friend’s birthday celebration when a car hit him and drove away.

A Clark County District Court marshal was injured this week in a hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle in the northwest valley, according to police and his attorney.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Monday near Campbell and Gowan roads when a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

The motorcycle rider — marshal Randy Hawkes — “suffered non-life-threatening injuries” and was taken to University Medical Center, Metro said in a statement, and the other driver left the scene.

Police said Friday that they are still investigating and have not yet made an arrest.

Attorney Michael Sanft, who is a friend of Hawkes and represents him, said Hawkes was one street over from his house when the crash occurred. The other vehicle didn’t try to stop, according to Sanft, and Hawkes, who suffered internal bleeding, required surgery to have a plate and screw installed in his lower left tibia.

It “shocks the conscience, quite honestly,” Sanft said.

Hawkes, who works in District Judge Michelle Leavitt’s courtroom and is president of the Clark County Deputy Marshals’ union, could not be reached for comment.

Sanft said another vehicle tried to follow the car that hit Hawkes and managed to get part of the car’s license plate, then returned to the scene to help Hawkes.

Surveillance from a neighbor captured the incident and the car involved appears to have been a 2021 to 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the attorney.

Sanft said Hawkes typically rides his motorcycle to the Regional Justice Center and operates his motorcycle safely. At the time of the crash, he was on his way to a friend’s birthday celebration. His friend said Hawkes has been released from the hospital.

“For this to happen to him, it’s a huge surprise for everybody,” Sanft said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.