Las Vegas dad accused in attack with jar of cheese dip

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after allegedly striking his daughter in the face with a jar of cheese dip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after allegedly striking his daughter in the face with a jar of cheese dip.

According to his arrest report, 50-year-old Alfonzo Stanley told police he hit his adult daughter because she was trying to eat his food.

Stanley’s daughter told police she tried to replace the food after her father said it was his, but he attacked her and slammed a glass jar of Doritos Nacho Cheese Dip into the left side of her face, the report said.

When police interviewed the woman at a friend’s apartment in the same complex she was holding a blood-soaked towel against the side of her face and had multiple cuts. The woman was taken to University Medical Center and needed a total of 40 stitches.

Stanley was taken into custody shortly after. According to the report, Stanley told police that he hit his daughter with the jar because it was the first thing he saw. He said he would have hit her with his cane if the jar hadn’t been there.

Stanley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. His bail was set at $25,000.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.