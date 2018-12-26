Las Vegas District Judge Miley arrested on domestic violence charge

Judge Stefany Miley, who has served on the bench since 2005, faces one count of battery domestic violence under her maiden name stemming from an incident that occurred Saturday, according to Las Vegas municipal court records.

Judge Stefany A. Miley during a trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

District Judge Stefany Miley was charged with battery domestic violence this weekend, according to Las Vegas municipal court records.

Miley, who has served on the bench since 2005, faces one count under her maiden name Stefany Tewell, stemming from an incident that occurred Saturday, according to the records.

The judge has hired defense attorney David Chesnoff, who said Wednesday afternoon that he had not seen the police report.

“We look forward to representing Judge Miley, who intends on vigorously defending herself against these mere allegations,” Chesnoff said.

Miley was first elected to Family Court in 2004 for a term that started in January 2005, before being elected to serve in District Court in 2008.

Details of her arrest were not immediately available.

Miley is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Jan. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

