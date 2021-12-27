Las Vegas DMV services business owner arrested on forgery charges

Andre Alonzo Chambers allegedly forged the signatures of licensed notaries public to speed up out-of-state title transfers for his customers.

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andre Alonzo Chambers, 44, was taken into custody Dec. 16 by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance Enforcement officers tied to alleged vehicle title forgery. (Courtesy: Clark County Detention Center).

A North Las Vegas man was arrested earlier this month on charges that he forged notary signatures on vehicle title transactions at his vehicle registration business.

Andre Alonzo Chambers, 44, was taken into custody Dec. 16 by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance Enforcement officers with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Chambers owns DMV ASAP in Las Vegas, a licensed document preparation service that conducts vehicle registration and title transfers with the DMV for customers.

DMV compliance enforcement officers were alerted after an audit revealed suspicious business transactions by DMV ASAP tied to using limited power of attorney forms.

Chambers allegedly forged the signatures of licensed notaries public to speed up out-of-state title transfers for his customers, who weren’t aware that their documents were being falsified, the investigation revealed.

Chambers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of forgery, a Category D felony. He faces one to four years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution on each charge, if convicted.

The DMV permits properly licensed third-party document preparation services to conduct a limited range of transactions for motorists who choose not to go through the DMV directly. Those third-party transactions are routinely audited by the DMV.

“The integrity of transactions conducted on behalf of customers is paramount, whether they are processed internally by DMV or by those advertising services for hire,” J.D. Decker, compliance enforcement division chief, said in a statement. “DMV controls and audits allow us to ensure that these third-party services are conducted legally and that consumers are protected from fraudulent transactions.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.