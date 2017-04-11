ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Crime
Crime

Las Vegas doctor convicted in deadly hepatitis C outbreak dies

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2017 - 2:54 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2017 - 3:12 pm

The doctor serving time for his role in the 2007 hepatitis C outbreak has died, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

Dr. Dipak Desai, 67, died Monday night at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, according to the department. He had been assigned to the medical facility in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center prior to being admitted to the hospital.

According to the department, Desai was committed from Clark County on Nov. 21, 2013, and was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, criminal neglect of patients resulting in substantial bodily harm, performance of act in reckless disregard of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm, and insurance fraud.

The Washoe County coroner’s office will determine Desai’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like