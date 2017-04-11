Las Vegas doctor convicted in deadly hepatitis C outbreak dies

Dr. Dipak Desai, serving time for his role in the 2007 hepatitis C outbreak died Monday, April 10, 2017, at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Dipak Desai sits in Judge Valerie Adair's courtroom during jury selection at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 22, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Dipak Desai appeared in a wheelchair during a court hearing on Thursday, March 7, 2013 before District Judge Valerie Adair. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shackled Dr. Dipak Desai is escorted out of court after District Judge Valerie Adair sentenced him Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013 at Regional Justice Center. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Dipak Desai is seen en route to the courtroom for closing arguments in his criminal trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 27, 2013. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The doctor serving time for his role in the 2007 hepatitis C outbreak has died, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

Dr. Dipak Desai, 67, died Monday night at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, according to the department. He had been assigned to the medical facility in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center prior to being admitted to the hospital.

According to the department, Desai was committed from Clark County on Nov. 21, 2013, and was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, criminal neglect of patients resulting in substantial bodily harm, performance of act in reckless disregard of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm, and insurance fraud.

The Washoe County coroner’s office will determine Desai’s cause of death.

