Las Vegas doctor imprisoned after deadly hepatitis C outbreak has died

Dr. Dipak Desai stands after a day in court at the Regional Justice Center on May 7, 2013. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The doctor serving time for his role in the 2007 hepatitis C outbreak has died, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

Dr. Dipak Desai, 67, died Monday night at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, according to the department. He had been assigned to the medical facility in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center prior to being admitted to the hospital.

According to the department, Desai was committed from Clark County on Nov. 21, 2013, and was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, criminal neglect of patients resulting in substantial bodily harm, performance of act in reckless disregard of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm, and insurance fraud.

The Washoe County coroner’s office will determine Desai’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.