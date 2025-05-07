53°F
Crime

Las Vegas drug seizures part of ‘historic’ bust, federal officials say

Department of Justice sign, Washington D.C. (Getty Images)
Department of Justice sign, Washington D.C. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

A pound of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas was included in an announcement from federal officials Tuesday about an “historic” drug bust that spanned five states and netted 16 arrests.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday that a pound of methamphetamine, 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and over $90,000 in U.S. currency were recovered in Las Vegas part of the operation.

Also as part of the Las Vegas investigation, one “illegal alien” was also “apprehended and removed,” according to the news release.

In all, the nationwide operation, which was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, netted the seizure of over 400 kilograms of fentanyl, according to the release.

“This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

Drugs were seized in New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Arizona, the press release stated.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

