Las Vegas duo face charges after fight with Nye County deputies — VIDEO

Alexander Reilley, left, and Raven Haynes-Thacker (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Two Las Vegas residents are facing charges after leading officers on a chase and violently resisting arrest in Nye County.

Alexander Reilly, 23 and Raven Haynes-Thacker, 23, were arrested Monday morning after resisting arrest and leading officers on a chase on U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy in Beatty conducted a traffic stop and discovered that Haynes-Thacker, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant for her arrest, officers said.

When the deputy tried to arrest her, she resisted and kicked him, officers said. Reilly then made a U-turn and fled southbound toward Las Vegas, driving for 40 minutes with officers in pursuit before making another U-turn. He then drove northbound for about 15 miles before stopping at the Area 51 travel center in Armargosa.

When the officers tried to take Haynes-Thacker into custody at the travel center, she again resisted and Reilly also attempted to prevent officers from arresting her. Eventually, both were removed from the vehicle. Reilly was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle where he broke a window with his head before attempting to flee from his handcuffs. Haynes-Thacker also managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to grab an officer’s gun from his holster, officers said.

When the deputy’s searched the vehicle, they found a glass methamphetamine pipe, a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun under the seat. Both Reilly and Haynes-Thacker’s behavior suggested the two were under the influence of methamphetamine, officers said. Both of their blood samples were taken and they were booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Both face charges for resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reilly also faces charges for a headlight violation, evading a peace officer, driving under the influence and causing damage to a motor vehicle.

Haynes-Thacker was also booked on the warrant.