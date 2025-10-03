83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested on charges ‘related to child abuse’

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
Stanley Weaver, center, accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo, scans the courtroom as he appear ...
Man pleads guilty to stalking Nevada governor, may spend years in prison
Israeli official Tom Artiom Alexandrovich appears remotely for a hearing on charges of trying t ...
Israeli cybersecurity official indicted on child sex charge
The Supreme Court of Nevada’s Las Vegas building is seen Friday, March 7, 2025. (Sam Mor ...
Law enforcement wants open investigation records kept secret. What does that mean for Nevadans?
‘I hope he rots’: Defendant in I-15 killing sentenced to prison
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2025 - 6:44 pm
 

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges “related to child abuse.”

In a statement released Thursday night, the Clark County School District Police Department said it arrested Tiersa Baughman, 52, on Wednesday. Baughman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to child abuse.

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Doris Hancock Elementary School on October 1, 2025,” police said.

Baughman is a teacher at Hancock Elementary School. She has been employed by CCSD since February 2004.

“Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home when released,” police said.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES