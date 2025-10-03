Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested on charges ‘related to child abuse’

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges “related to child abuse,” police said.

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges “related to child abuse.”

In a statement released Thursday night, the Clark County School District Police Department said it arrested Tiersa Baughman, 52, on Wednesday. Baughman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to child abuse.

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Doris Hancock Elementary School on October 1, 2025,” police said.

Baughman is a teacher at Hancock Elementary School. She has been employed by CCSD since February 2004.

“Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home when released,” police said.