Las Vegas elementary school worker arrested by CCSD police

Police said the arrest came after an investigation at an elementary school in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying Summerlin home burglary suspect

Students arrive at the start of the school day at Manch Elementary in Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A worker at a Las Vegas elementary school has been arrested by school police.

Zachary May, 21, was arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department on Friday, the department said in a news release.

May was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to battery on a vulnerable person.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation at J.E. Manch Elementary School, located in the Sunrise Manor area in the northeast valley.

May has been employed by the district since January 2025 and was assigned to Manch as a Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.