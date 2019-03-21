Las Vegas High School student arrested after gun, THC oil found

Las Vegas High School (Google)

A 17-year-old Las Vegas High School student was arrested Wednesday after he was found with marijuana oil and police discovered a gun in his car.

Staff at the school, 6500 E. Sahara Ave., found the boy with marijuana oil and contacted school police, Clark County School District Police Department Sgt. Bryan Zink said Wednesday night. School police found the weapon in the student’s car after his grandmother arrived to pick the boy up, and gave officers permission to search the car.

Police found a backpack in the car with a “large quantity” of THC oil that was individually packaged, Zink said.

“That’s typically not how one would have it for individual use,” he said.

In the bottom of the backpack was a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, as well as more magazines, Zink said.

The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center about 2 p.m., Zink said. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a minor in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

6500 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV