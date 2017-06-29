Las Vegas homeowner shoots, wounds intruder

A Las Vegas homeowner shot an intruder twice Thursday morning during an attempted burglary, police said.

About 2 a.m., a homeowner on the 7700 block of Pyrenees Lane, near Blue Diamond Road, awoke to the sound of glass breaking and retrieved a handgun, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He fired several shots at a male intruder, striking him twice.

The intruder fled before officers arrived, Metro said. University Medical Center later reported to police that a person with two gunshot wounds had arrived at its emergency room.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

A juvenile will be charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion in connection to the incident, Meltzer said.

