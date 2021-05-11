84°F
Crime

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate body found in burnt car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burnt vehicle Sunday east of Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the Clark County Fire Department notified police of the body around 5:16 a.m. Sunday.

The body in the scorched vehicle was found on Bureau of Land Management property near State Route 147, or Lake Mead Boulevard, at mile marker 9, east of the Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

