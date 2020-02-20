Las Vegas hotel worker accused of starting fire, lying about assault

Aviaon Lee, 28, was arrested on felony charges of first-degree arson and burglary with deadly weapon.

Aviaon Lee (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of starting a fire at the Strip hotel she worked at and lying about being sexually assaulted in one of the rooms.

Aviaon Lee, 28, was arrested on felony charges of first-degree arson, burglary with deadly weapon, destroy or injure property of another over $5,000, obstruction or extinguishment of fire, and misdemeanors of willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property and false reporting of a crime, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Clark County firefighters and police responded to the Excalibur the morning of Feb. 5 after a person was reported injured during an assault and fire at the hotel.

