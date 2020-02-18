Las Vegas joining DEA’s ‘360’ program to combat opioid epidemic

The 360 program was unveiled in November 2015 to help fight the heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid pill crisis. Las Vegas will be the 21st U.S. city to participate.

AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Las Vegas will be the 21st city to participate in a federal program designed to combat the opioid epidemic.

A news conference to announce the Drug Enforcement Administration program, called “360 Strategy,” was planned for Tuesday afternoon.

The 360 program was unveiled in November 2015 to help fight the heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid pill crisis, the agency said. Federal, state and local officials, including Dan Neill, the DEA assistant agent in charge of the Las Vegas office, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis — were scheduled to announce the roll-out of the program in the valley at the Westgate.

The DEA program uses a “three-pronged approach” to address drug addition and the opioid epidemic, the agency said. Law enforcement agencies target “all levels” of drug trafficking organizations, including gangs; the DEA works to educate those in the medical field about “responsible prescribing practices”; and the agency partners with local organizations to work on community outreach.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used for pain management that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heroin is also an opioid drug derived from morphine.

According to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the number of opioid-related deaths in the state has decreased over the past 10 years. There were 437 deaths in 2010, and preliminary data indicates there were 309 deaths in 2019.

From 2010 to 2019, 84 percent of opioid-related deaths were accidental, according to data from the department.

Other cities that have enrolled in the DEA program include Pittsburgh, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Las Vegas is the first city to implement the program in 2020, according to the DEA’s website.

The three cities in the Las Vegas Valley have filed lawsuits in August against opioid manufacturers and distributors, claiming drug makers falsely portrayed negative effects of opioids and increased sales by pushing prescriptions, despite knowing the drugs were addictive and not safe for long-term use.

The suits came after the state of Nevada announced in June that it filed a suit accusing drug makers and distributors of spreading the opioid crisis to the state.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.