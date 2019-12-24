Las Vegas judge releases woman charged in New Year’s Eve killing

A woman charged in a drug robbery that left a Las Vegas man dead a year ago was ordered released from jail Monday on her own recognizance.

Shirley Ann Besse (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman charged in a drug robbery that left a Las Vegas man dead a year ago was ordered released from jail Monday on her own recognizance.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure decided that Shirley Ann Besse would not need to post bail but must remain on electronic monitoring while she awaits trial for her role in the New Year’s Eve slaying of 31-year-old Onyedikachi Uhoumunna at a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, according to online court records.

Besse, 36, is one of three people charged in the killing. Along with murder and robbery, Besse faces charges of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, conspiracy and destroying or concealing evidence.

Prosecutors objected to releasing Besse, who also faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, embezzlement and conspiracy in connection with an incident in December 2017, records indicate.

In the 2018 killing, authorities said four people stole a pair of cellphones and a television but left $10,000 worth of oxycodone pills in the home.

Albert Chambers, 40, and his son, Tayvion Chambers, 21, also face murder, robbery and other charges in the case.

Police reports state that Besse, who dated the older Chambers, was immersed in the drug world. The reports say Besse knew a man who lived at the home where the slaying occurred, and that the home was used to sell oxycodone, marijuana and cocaine.

On the night of the killing, Besse was looking to purchase additional pills, the reports state, so she called Albert Chambers and bought five pills from him for $100.

The two then picked up Tayvion Chambers and another person identified in police reports as “suspect #3,” and headed to the victim’s residence with a plan for Tayvion Chambers to gain entry to the home.

The police reports state Besse parked the vehicle a few houses away from the victim’s residence and stayed in the car while the other three went to the targeted home.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.