Las Vegas lawyer in theft faces charge tied to murder case

A Las Vegas lawyer is facing charges after prosecutors say he acted as an accessory to murder and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients.

William Gamage website

William Gamage, 51, faces three counts of theft totaling more than $3,500 and one count of conspiracy to commit theft. He was arrested Monday and is being held without bail. His wife, lawyer Amy Gamage, faces the same charges, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

An arrest report with details on William Gamage’s case was not available Thursday.

In May, Gamage was suspended after the Nevada State Bar said he “misapporiated or mishandled thousands of dollars of client or third-party funds entrusted to him,” records show.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay P. Raman said William Gamage stole nearly $180,000 from three clients in personal injury cases between November 2015 and February 2017, including one client who lost $142,000.

Court records indicate that Gamage was also charged this week with harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender. Raman said that charge is tied to a murder investigation but could not immediately provide further details.

The phone line for Gamage’s law office appeared to be disconnected Thursday.

His website, which was active Thursday afternoon, read: “Complications arising from an unexpected injury or criminal arrest requires a diligent advocate to advise you of your rights in the hopes of minimizing the costs and impact on your life. … In those times, contact my office as we will undertake your matter and give you the help you need to minimize the effects on your life and your family.”

