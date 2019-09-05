Las Vegas LGBTQ center was vanadalized, police say

Police were called to the Gay and Lesbian Commuity Center of Southern Nevada early Thursday after a “derogatory word” was found spray-painted on the front door of the building.

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada was vandalized early Thursday morning. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An LGBTQ center near downtown Las Vegas was vandalized early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. to a destruction of property call at the Gay and Lesbian Commuity Center of Southern Nevada, located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway. When they arrived, officers found a “derogatory word” spray-painted on the front door of the building, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, pieces of paper covered both sides of the glass door to mask the graffiti.

The center faced an arson attack earlier this summer, when a man set fire to a palm tree outside the building’s entrance.

Police said security footage from June 27 showed that the man appeared to be trying to access a banner above the center’s entrance, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which started after a June 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City and led to the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

When the man couldn’t reach the banner, he instead attacked the tree, police said.

Anyone with information about the Thursday vandalism is asked to reach out to the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-4314.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.