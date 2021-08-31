Las Vegas man accused of making, selling fake COVID-19 treatment

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with allegations that he manufactured and sold a bogus and potentially dangerous COVID-19 treatment.

Elias Beltran Suarez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with allegations that he manufactured and sold a bogus COVID-19 treatment that federal authorities say poses “significant risks to patient health.”

According to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, he was arrested late Monday afternoon after an online sleuth contacted police, saying Suarez was selling chlorine dioxide, also known as Miracle Mineral Solution CD, on a social media platform as a miracle cure for autism, COVID-19 and cancer.

Police said they searched Suarez’s apartment near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, turning up an apparent chemical lab used to manufacture the bleaching agent treatment.

“(His) lack of oversight is unlawful and creates a dangerous situation for the community, the patients and public at large,” police wrote in the report.

Suarez was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on a single felony count of acting as a medical practitioner without a license.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned people not to consume chlorine dioxide products.

“Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn stated in an April 2020 news release. “The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment.”

The FDA said the product is a liquid that is 28 percent sodium chlorite in distilled water.

Product directions instruct consumers to mix the sodium chlorite solution with citric acid – such as lemon or lime juice – or another acid, such as hydrochloric acid – before drinking. In many instances, the sodium chlorite is sold as part of a kit with a citric acid “activator,” the FDA said. When the acid is added, the mixture becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent that has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

