Las Vegas man accused of possessing pipe bomb, firearm silencers

Officers arrested John Tolli, 24, after one noticed a 3D-printing machine and a “plastic cylinder which had been machined” into a firearm silencer, his arrest report said.

John Tolli (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of possessing a pipe bomb and using a 3D printer to manufacture components for firearm silencers, according to police.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for John Tolli, 24, said police were called May 10 to Tolli’s home in the 4800 block of Fiesta Lakes Street, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Jones Boulevard, for a report of a fight. An officer noticed a 3D-printing machine and a “plastic cylinder which had been machined into a baffle system.”

“This baffle system is unique to sound suppressors made to attach to firearms,” police wrote in Tolli’s arrest report.

Police said they found firearms, including an AR-15, and more “3D printed baffles manufactured by the suspect.” Police also found what appeared to be two pipe bombs, according to the report. One of the devices qualified as a certified explosive device, police wrote.

“The cylinder was approximately five inches long and two inches in diameter, had an attached fuse, and the words ‘bye bye’ written on it as well as a peace sign and a heart,” police said.

The suspected explosive device contained “what appeared to be drill bits, which would act as shrapnel in order to increase the lethality of the device,” police wrote.

Tolli was arrested. During an interview with detectives, he acknowledged manufacturing the suspected pipe bomb and the components for silencers, but Tolli said he had no plans to harm anyone, police said.

“John did not have a reason for why he constructed the items, but admitted he would take them to the desert to detonate,” police wrote in the report.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Tolli is charged with possession and manufacturing of an explosive device and a silencer. A status check was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Justice Court.

