Crime

Las Vegas man arrested, charged, after threats to US senator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 11:47 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged after federal authorities say he threatened a U.S. senator from Nevada.

John Anthony Miller, 43, threatened to “assault, kidnap, or murder the United States Senator,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear which senator was targeted.

Federal prosecutors say Miller left numerous threatening voicemails at the senator’s office between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19.

Miller was arrested Oct. 26 and faces a charge of threatening a federal official, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

