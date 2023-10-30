Las Vegas man arrested, charged, after threats to US senator

A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged after federal authorities say he threatened a U.S. senator from Nevada.

John Anthony Miller, 43, threatened to “assault, kidnap, or murder the United States Senator,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear which senator was targeted.

Federal prosecutors say Miller left numerous threatening voicemails at the senator’s office between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19.

Miller was arrested Oct. 26 and faces a charge of threatening a federal official, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

