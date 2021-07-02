Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly tormenting Muslim neighbors

An arrest report says Ricky Unwich, 68, repeatedly sent them bizarre texts and was captured on video rubbing pork products on their doornob and railing of their residence.

Ricky Unwich (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police said he harassed his neighbors because they are of the Muslim faith.

Ricky Unwich, 68, was taken into custody by officers Sunday at an apartment complex in the Las Vegas Valley. The address of the complex was blacked out in Unwich’s arrest report.

Police said in the report that they’d repeatedly responded to the complex for an ongoing dispute. One of the parties involved was Unwich, who complained about his neighbors making noise. He also told officers of his disdain for his neighbors “because they are Muslim.”

Unwich’s neighbors told officers they were afraid of Unwich, who they said had been harassing them since January. They said Unwich repeatedly sent them bizarre texts and, in one incident, was captured on video rubbing pork products on their doornob and railing of their residence. Unwich acknowledged doing so, again saying “he did not like Muslim people.”

Police said the neighbors expressed fear that Unwich “will eventually become violent toward them due to their religion.”

Unwich was arrested on three counts of committing a hate/bias crime, and single counts of harassment and stalking. A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed.

A status check on whether Unwich will be prosecuted is scheduled for July 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.