Las Vegas man arrested in connection with fatal crash

A Las Vegas man was arrested on felony hit and run charges Thursday in connection with an August crash that left a 63-year-old pedestrian dead.

Robert Austin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Aug. 8, Jose Rozada-Vega, 63, was struck by a red Ford Mustang convertible while crossing Sloan Lane north of Commodore Cove Drive outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. He was hospitalized and died eight days later.

The driver of the Mustang that hit Rozada-Vega fled the scene, police said. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department later found the vehicle at a nearby home, and after a follow-up investigation identified a possible person of interest.

On Thursday, police took 37-year-old Robert Austin into custody in connection with the crash. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.