Las Vegas man arrested in fatal crash told police he used pot

A 32-year-old man was charged with DUI after he told an officer he used marijuana about 12 hours before a fatal crash, according to an arrest report.

Police investigate a fatal crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 32-year-old man who faces DUI charges told officers he used marijuana about 12 hours before a crash that killed a woman, severely injured two others and caused cars to “explode into debris,” according to an arrest report.

Gabriel Haas of Las Vegas was driving his Tesla up to 80 mph and weaving in and out of traffic about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 22 when he ran a red light at Cheyenne Avenue and hit a Honda CRV, according to Haas’ arrest report. Haas told Metropolitan Police Department officers that he was on his way to work at the time of the crash, which killed 62-year-old Robin Shafer.

Five others were injured, including Haas. Robin Shafer died at University Medical Center, while the Honda’s driver, 70-year-old Carl Shafer, was critically injured.

The force of the crash “caused the cars to explode into debris,” a witness told police.

According to the police report:

After striking the Honda, Haas’ Tesla spun and crashed into a wall on the southeast corner of the intersection where four men were sitting.

One, a 28-year-old man, was critically injured and had to have a leg amputated. Two others suffered minor injuries, while the fourth was unhurt.

Haas was hospitalized with a leg fracture.

An officer who spoke with Haas after the crash “noticed no physical observations of impairment.” Haas said he was taking no medications, had not consumed alcohol and had last used marijuana about 9 p.m. the day before the crash.

Haas was unable to perform some of the standard field sobriety tests due to his leg fracture. An officer did not notice any signs of impairment when performing eye sobriety tests.

Haas’ blood was taken within two hours of the crash, but the arrest report did not give the results of the blood test.

Prosecutors charged Haas on Wednesday with DUI resulting in death, four counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Haas was released from custody after posting bond on a $150,000 bail on Sept. 25. He was placed on high-level electronic monitoring and an alcohol monitoring program and is barred from driving, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.