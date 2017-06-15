Las Vegas man arrested in scam targeting immigrants

David Thompson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man accused of scamming immigrants out of thousands of dollars in exchange for fraudulent services was arrested Thursday.

David A. Thomas, 54, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Thursday, a day after a grand jury indicted him on four counts of theft in the amount of $3,500 or more and a charge of fraud. He is being held on $40,000 bail.

According to the indictment, Thomas told five undocumented immigrants that he could help them obtain permanent legal status through a company called Can You Hear Me Crying. The man claimed to be a former FBI agent.

The alleged scam took place between August 2014 and February 2016.

The state attorney general’s fraud unit investigated the case and will lead the prosecution.

“Scammers prey on our unsuspecting immigrant communities by promising fast and hassle-free services,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement. “My office will remain vigilant in protecting all consumers from being defrauded, especially those who are most susceptible to scams.”

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.