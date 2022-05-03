Las Vegas man arrested in wrong-way crash

Police say the man was driving the wrong way on a central Las Vegas thoroughfare, causing a Sunday morning crash.

A Las Vegas man has been arrested by police after they say he was driving the wrong way on a central Las Vegas thoroughfare, causing a Sunday morning crash that seriously injured two people.

Demitri Gee, 33, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center early Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to driver properly on a divided roadway, no proof of insurance, and driving without a license.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Gee states Gee was driving a 2016 Ram van “against the flow of travel,” headed southbound in the northbound lanes of University Center Drive towards Flamingo Road, at 6:14 a.m. when the van went through a red light and slammed into a Chevrolet Equinox. The female driver of the Chevrolet suffered a pulmonary contusion and a significant wound to her ankle. A male passenger in the Chevrolet had internal bleeding and underwent immediate surgery at Sunrise Hospital.

Police said Gee was then found “hiding in the bushes” near the Alta Ham Fine Arts building on the UNLV campus, not too far from the crash scene.

“I saw the male had watery eyes and significant swelling to the head above his left eye as well as a small scrape to his right elbow with dried blood…Gee’s speech appeared slurred and delayed,” police said in Gee’s arrest report.

Police alleged that Gee was impaired and took him to a nearby hospital to draw a blood sample. They also learned Gee was previously arrested in 2018 on a driving under the influence charge, police said

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that nearly three years after that prior arrest, he was found guilty in Las Vegas Justice Court of driving under the influence and sentenced to a suspended jail sentence of 30 days. He was also ordered to stay out of trouble, attend a DUI school and victim impact panel as well as community service. He completed those requirements, court records show.

Gee remained housed at the detention center Tuesday morning. A criminal complaint had not yet been filed regarding his most recent arrest, according to court records. A status check in the case is now scheduled for May 31.

