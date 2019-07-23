Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of injuring infant son

A Las Vegas father was arrested on suspicion of child abuse last week after his 2-month-old son was found to be bleeding from the brain.

Las Vegas police arrested a local man last week on suspicion of child abuse after an infant was brought to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center with severe head injuries, according to an arrest report.

Ryan William Bradford, 27, was arrested and faces two counts of child abuse and neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm after Bradford and the infant’s mother, Kandace Thornton, brought their 2-month-old son to the hospital on the morning of July 15.

The baby was later transferred to University Medical Center after he was found to be bleeding from the brain, Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Thornton told investigators she had left for work and Bradford was watching the infant alone when he called to tell her the baby’s eyes “would roll back in his head and he appeared to be not breathing,” the arrest report said.

Bradford told police this happened three times before he took the baby to the hospital. He also told investigators “he was vigorously moving his son up and down while patting him on the back,” to make the child stop crying, according to the report.

Bradford called Thornton to report what happened, and the couple took the child to the hospital. Thornton also told investigators that “Bradford has lost his temper and has punched holes in the walls of their house,” the report said.

Police said they found seven holes in the walls of the home. The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter.

Bradford was arrested for “the shaking of a small child,” resulting in the bodily harm.

It is unclear if the boy is in stable condition, or if Thornton will face charges.

Child Protective Services is investigating the matter, according to court documents filed last week.

Bradford was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to avoid the victim and “follow conditions of CPS,” according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing and is under medium-level electronic monitoring until then.

