Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of soliciting teen for sex

Authorities say a Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to solicit a teen for sex.

Jimmy R. Melgar, 43, was arrested April 1 by investigators with the Child Exploitation Task Force.

A Las Vegas-based agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assigned to the task force wrote in an arrest report for Melgar that he carried out an undercover operation involving the agent posing as a 17-year-old girl online. On April 1, the agent received a text message from a man interested in paying for sex.

At one point during a lengthy text conversation the man said he was interested in a person who was “18+,” and the agent responded saying they were 17 and “I promise I won’t disappoint u.”

The man initially said he wanted to pay $30 for sex, and later during the conversation said he only wanted to meet the teen to talk. He agreed to meet the teen in the 3000 block of Alta Drive. Authorities said they subsequently arrested Melgar on Alta Drive in the afternoon of April 1.

No criminal complaint had been filed in the case as of Wednesday. A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled June 1 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

