Las Vegas man charged with attempted murder in hatchet attack

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after police said he attacked his roommate with a “large medieval looking hatchet,” according to a recently released arrest report.

Tali Jackson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

According to the arrest report, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 2202 Paradise Road around 10:30 p.m. on April 30 to find a man “bleeding profusely from his head.” The man told officers he’d been hit in the head with a pole.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition until May 1, when doctors declared him stable, according to the report.

Doctors said the man had a 6- to 7-inch cut on the front of his right temple, the report said. The doctors said his skull had been cracked and, had the weapon gone 1 centimeter deeper, the man would have died.

The doctors told police that a pole couldn’t have caused the injuries, which were “more consistent with a bladed object like a machete or an axe.” When the man was able to speak with police on May 1, he told them that he’d let his friend “Cutty,” later identified as Jackson, and his brother stay at his place because they were homeless.

He explained that he’d told them they could stay for two weeks if they paid him $200 upfront, but he kicked them out after they started doing drugs and inviting random people over, the report said. When he tried to kick them out, he told police, Jackson said, “I’m not going anywhere,” and hit him in the head with something two or three times.

The man said he wasn’t sure what item he was hit with but that Jackson kept a large metal pole with a handle, a police baton and a “large medieval looking hatchet” in the apartment.

Jackson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and his next court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

